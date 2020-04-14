Protesters continue to demand that Gov. DeWine lifts Ohio’s lockdown orders (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protesters gathered once again on Monday outside of the Ohio Statehouse calling for Gov. Mike DeWine to lift the stay-at-home order.
Gov. DeWine has mentioned that his team is working on a plan to begin reopening Ohio’s businesses, but some are growing impatient.
Approximately 100 people protested with chants and signs outside of the Ohio Statehouse while Gov. DeWine delivered his daily update on coronavirus cases.
Last week, more than 16 million Americans applied for unemployment.
