Spring sports likely gone, but athletes not forgotten

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All of the athletes, in all of the Spring sports ... high school and college ... are on hold. No telling when they’ll compete again. Or if they will.
“For the seniors that are in high school, they’re losing out on a huge opportunity,” Tri-C track coach Danielle Surace says. “Our hearts go out to them. They probably feel that all their hard work, their dedication, everything they put into it, is all for nothing.”
But, it’s not. Surace is also one of Tri-C’s recruiters, and her advice to those who want to compete at the next level? Stay focused, keep training and don’t be afraid to reach out.
“Their high school coaches should be able to promote them forward,” Surace says. “Give them workouts, reach out to college coaches.”
As for the athletes currently at Tri-C, who only got one outdoor meet in before things were shut down, they can gain another year of eligibility, or move on to a four-year school.
The bottom line ... these hurdles will be cleared. These athletes will compete again. And the future track stars of Tri-C can remain on the radar. Even while they remain isolated.
“The athletes can reach out to us or their coach can reach out to us,” Surace says. “We have everything posted all over our website, the phone numbers are there, and if they can’t reach me, they can always reach the head coach.”
