Virginia firefighters rescue driver from tractor-trailer hanging off bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters rescued the driver of a tractor-trailer as it hung off a bridge in Chesapeake.
Crews were called to the Interstate 64 Highrise Bridge around 8:42 a.m. on Monday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the westbound lanes.
When crews arrived, they found the cab hanging off the bridge with the driver still inside.
Special rescue crews were called, which brought in resources from the Norfolk and Virginia Beach fire departments.
The tractor-trailer was stabilized to prevent further movement and then a series of complex and advanced rope maneuvers were used to lower a technician over the bridge, harness the driver and lift him to safety.
Crews completed the rope rescue 70 feet above the Elizabeth River as severe storms moved through the area.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Virginia State Police are investigating the cause.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.