6-year-old who was given 5% chance to live at birth signs Gov. DeWine’s briefings, just like interpreters who inspire her

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 6-year-old girl who was given only a 5% chance to live at birth is being recognized for her progress and what she is doing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cleveland Clinic says Jacoby, who is mostly nonverbal, is inspired to see the interpreters during the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s briefings because they communicate like her.
Videos show Jacoby signing during the Governor’s daily coronavirus press conferences from Columbus.
“Thank you and I love you,” Jacoby signed in a message to Gov. DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton.
The now-jubilant young girl was diagnosed with hydrops fatalis at birth, a life-threatening condition wher large amounts of fluid build up in the organs.
Jacoby spent approximately 16 months in the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital NICU and in rehab, but is now reaching milestones that nobody ever expected.
