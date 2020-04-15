African Americans are being hit hard by COVID-19

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A preliminary look at COVID-19 in the United States reveals the coronavirus is infecting and killing people of color at disproportionally higher rates according to an Article in the New York Times published on April 7.
An analysis in Summit County showed similar trends.
Based on 2018 estimated 78% of residents in Summit County identify as white, 15% as black, 4% as Asian and 3% as other.
Across the country African Americans make up a larger proportion of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both hospitalizations and deaths.
In Summit County 36% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are African American, twice the percentage of African Americans in the population.
In general scientists believe the disparity is less a function of biology, and more a function of the health of African Americans.
Summit County’s black residents have higher rates of diabetes, infant mortality rates, low birth weights child poverty rates as well as socioeconomic factors like unemployment rates.
Whether the increased numbers for the black community is a function of race or socioeconomic conditions it highlights the complex nature of health.
On April 14 Summit County has 276 confirmed cases and a total of 16 deaths.
The Summit County Public Health released the numbers Friday. Call centers have been established at SCPH and at the Ohio Department of Health to answer questions about the coronavirus from the public and community partners.
SCPH (available Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.) at (330) 926-5795.
The Ohio Department of Health is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They can be reached at 1-833-427-5634.
