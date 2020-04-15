All but 1 of Ohio’s 88 counties now have confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Health announced that 87 of 88 counties in Ohio now have at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The only county in Ohio without a lab-confirmed case is Vinton County.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Cuyahoga County is the region with the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
At least 7,791 cases of COVID-19 are reported statewide.
Vinton County is the state’s least-populated county located in the southern portion of Ohio.
