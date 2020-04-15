Attorney challenges Clevelanders to donate or spend stimulus checks on local businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business is good for student loan attorney Rebecca Maurer, who was inspired to help by the foreclosure crisis in Cleveland.
She attended Stanford Law School before returning to her hometown to practice.
“I’m incredibly lucky,” she said.
Now in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, she and her friends then thought it was time to help again.
This time, with their stimulus money.
“All of us were thinking to ourselves, ‘How can we spend this money that’s impactful?’ but doing it on our own didn’t feel like much."
So she started a challenge for Clevelanders to commit their stimulus checks, either by donating it or by spending it on local businesses that need support.
“That means committing to spend your money, if you can, on somewhere local that makes a difference for Cleveland.”
The Cleveland Stimulus Pledge asks anyone to write an amount and where they plan to spend the money and then the site tabulates the amount committed.
There are also some suggested charities on the page.
It’s already a success.
“If we get one person to make the pledge that wouldn’t have otherwise, we’ve hit our goal,” she said. “And I know we’ve already done that.”
