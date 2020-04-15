Avon brewery turns tap room into food bank

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Railroad Brewing Co. turned its tap room into a food bank to help those struggling to eat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees asking anyone who is able to help, to drop off items Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1010 Center Road.
"When the stay at home order did happen we realize there were people that were going to need help in the community and the surrounding community so we decided we should start a food bank,” said head brewer Jerome Moore.
He added that this is a critical time to help people in need so he started the food back since the stay at home order was given.
“Anyone’s allowed to come in and get what they want we don’t ask any questions of anyone coming in they can take as much as they want, Moore said.
The business at the brewery has also taken a hit.
This is why community members admire what Moore is doing during his own tough time.
“I think it’s a really cool gesture I think they’re doing the right thing they’re putting out a community gesture no questions asked drop off or pick up food bank,” said a community member.
The brewery is excepting anything from canned goods to hand sanitizers.
At the end of the crisis, any leftover item will be donated to a local food bank.
They can also accept refrigerated items, such as milk and eggs.
You can check the Facebook page for available items and stop in and help yourself.
