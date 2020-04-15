Cleveland APL seeks to identify man seen in disturbing video kicking a cat while dancing, laughing about it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clevland Animal Protective League is asking the public to help identify and locate a man seen abusing a cat.
The man in question, known on Instagram as “@daedefrm.bartlett,” shared a disturbing video on social media of himself kicking a cat in the air.
During the abuse, the man was dancing around and laughing about it, all while being urged on by others.
The Cleveland APL says the man may live in or near the Arbor Park Village Apartments on Cleveland’s near East side.
Animal advocates are concerned that the man’s actions may escalate, citing a study from the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Northeastern University that shows animal abusers are five-times more likely to also harm humans.
“During this challenging time, the Cleveland APL and its humane investigations team remains fully committed to helping sick, injured, and abused animals,” said Cleveland APL President & CEO Sharon Harvey. “We need help locating this suspect and sending the message that this type of overt, malicious animal abuse will not be tolerated in our community now or ever!”
Anyone with information about the man should contact the Cleveland APL’s Humane Investigations Department at 216-377-1630.
