Cleveland Clinic completes 'Hope Hospital’ conversion for COVID-19 surge at Health Education Campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is ready to care for a surge of COVID-19 patients if necessary at the temporary hospital space that was converted from the Health Education Campus.
According to the Cleveland Cleveland, 327 patient beds for patients with the coronavirus are set up at the fully-functioning facility, which will be called “Hope Hospital.”
The added hospital capacity will serve patients who do not require ventilators or large amounts of oxygen, but are still in need of health care.
If patients suddenly need higher care than what is provided at the temporary surge hospital, they can be easily transferred to the main campus’ intensive care unit.
The hospital system announced in the beginning of April that the Health Education Campus is one part of the plan to meet community needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the 477,000-square-foot main building of the Health Education Campus served as a collaborative learning site for Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic.
Hope Hospital is located on Euclid Avenue near East 93rd Street.
