Cleveland printing company offering free services to restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland printing business is offering local restaurants free menus, flyers and coupon sheets to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Ohio Printing, which is still operating and serving the needs of nearly 1,000 paying clients, launched the program on Wednesday. They’re hoping to print about 250,000 products.
The company’s president, Gary Chmielewski, recognized early on that the food service industry would be taking the brunt of the pandemic pain, at least as far as businesses go.
“They’re the ones, really through this whole thing, that are getting hit the hardest, they rely on walk-in traffic,” he told 19 News.
The Ohio Restaurant Association said as many as one in 10 restaurants could wind up closing down for good because of the virus and state mandated shutdown of dine-in service.
“We just wanted to do our part, it may be as small as just giving them menus, but [we’re doing] our part to help them keep the word out that they’re open,” Chmielewski said.
He said it would translate to about $25,000 worth of revenue if they were charging.
“During this time, people need hope,” Chmielewski said. “We’re very fortunate, very humbled to be able to provide this service.”
Questions can be sent to menus@nohioprint.com.
