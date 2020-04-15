Cleveland treatment center collecting old cell phones to help facilitate therapy for addicts in recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a desperate plea to help save the lives of those in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction.
Many of the services they count on to stay clean are shut down, or can’t happen in the usual fashion.
Even though she’s been sober for more than three years, Bre Kreuz still counts on AA meetings and therapy sessions to keep her clean.
""We need that communication," she said. “It’s sharing our experience our strength our hope.”
Many of those meetings have recently gone online because of the corona virus pandemic.
“I downloaded Zoom like a couple days into the quarantine,” Kreuz said.
As you can imagine though, not every addict has the technology available to join those virtual meetings and therapy sessions.
That’s why a treatment facility called Y Haven in Cleveland is asking for old cell phones you may have lying around.
They just need to be able to connect to the center’s Wi-Fi.
Clinical director Phil Buck says patients will use the devices to access meetings from their own rooms, eliminating possible virus exposure.
“They don’t need to be new smartphones,” he said. “We don’t want new smart phones. We’re desperate to get in place services that make it possible for people to continue to recover."
He says he's collected nearly a dozen in the last few days by asking family and friends.
“But, there are 250 beds here,” he said. “So, we need a lot of them.”
What’s at risk tonight if they don’t get addicts connected, though?
Kreuz says, ,"This is literally life and death."
She says she’s watched as fellow addicts in recovery relapse on drugs amid the stress of this pandemic.
“It’s hard,” she said. “People are going stir crazy.”
She’s even grieving the loss of three people who overdosed and died within the past two weeks.
“We have temporary feelings and people will act on those feelings, and then it leaves a permanent result. It is death,” she said.
If you find you do have some old cell phones you can find a time to donate them here:
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Lakewood YMCA16915 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107
Hillcrest YMCA5000 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44124
Warrensville YMCA4433 Northfield Rd. Cleveland, OH 44128
Garrettsville YMCA 8233 Park Ave. Garrettsville, OH 44231
6:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
West Park YMCA15501 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111
Vermillion YMCA1230 Beechview Dr. Vermillion, OH 44089
7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
French Creek YMCA2010 Recreation Lane Avon, OH 44011
If you have questions about your donation or would like to notify someone about the items you wish to donate, please contact Beth at bdarmstadter@clevelandymca.org.
