Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 15, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday showed 274 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 6,975 cases reported statewide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
