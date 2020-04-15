COVID-19 plasma donors needed to treat critically ill patients

“Convalescent plasma,” a blood component that contains antibodies that may give patients an extra boost to fight COVID-19.

By Michael Dakota | April 15, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 1:11 PM

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Vitalant, formerly LifeShare Community Blood Services, is launching a program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease.

There are no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19 because the virus is so new.

It is expected to be many months before a vaccine is approved.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified and approved convalescent plasma treatment as an “emergency investigational new drug.”

It is currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients and, as such, is a promising new tool.

“As this life-transforming program continues to expand, we’re putting out a call to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help patients in need,” said Cliff Numark, Vitalant’s chief of marketing. “We encourage those who are eligible to go through the process to make a real difference.”

This form of investigational treatment may give the body more fight against COVID-19 by using antibodies that are active against the disease.

“This is an example of the medical and research communities coming together to effect real change during this pandemic,” stated Ralph Vassallo, MD, Vitalant’s chief medical officer. “Convalescent plasma is a promising response tool for fighting COVID-19 in patients, and potentially for those working on the front lines.”

Vitalant is seeking convalescent plasma donors to help patients.

Eligibility criteria are:

  • Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
  • Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days
  • Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

Even with these requirements, there may be additional tests or other criteria required. In some instances, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate, even if they did not have an initial laboratory test.

Those who meet that criteria and want to donate plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website Vitalant.org/covidfree. For more information, please call 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).

Vitalant will only accept donors who meet all FDA-required donor eligibility criteria and are symptom-free for at least 14 days.

Donors cannot walk in for this procedure; they must first fill out the form at Vitalant.org/covidfree to begin the application process. Potential donors will then be contacted by Vitalant.

