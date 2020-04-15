COVID-19 plasma donors needed to treat critically ill patients

View this post on Instagram

Check out today’s FAQ to stay in-the-know on how you can help support our blood supply while preventing the spread of COVID-19. Q: Are you testing for COVID-19, and can patients get coronavirus from a blood transfusion? A: No, Vitalant does NOT test for the coronavirus. COVID-19 continues to pose no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions. There are no reported cases of transmission of this virus via blood transfusion. No cases of transfusion-transmission were ever reported for the other two coronaviruses that emerged during the past two decades (SARS and MERS-CoV). Find answers to other questions (or submit your question) here: www.vitalant.org/COVID-FAQs Schedule your next appointment in the coming weeks using the link in our bio.