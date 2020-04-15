Daffodils in full bloom at Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery (photos)

Daffodils in full bloom at Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery (photos)
Daffodil Hill at Lake View Cemetery is in full bloom for 2020. (Source: Michael Dakota)
April 15, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 7:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you need to get out of the house, Lake View Cemetery’s Daffodil Hill is giving you a reason.

President and CEO at the Lake View Cemetery Katharine Goss wants to keep the destination open, for now.

“We are remaining open, we want Lake View to be a place for people to come and walk and enjoy the spring,” Goss told 19 News.

Daffodil Hill at Lake View Cemetery is in full bloom for 2020. (Source: Michael Dakota)

Daffodil Hill in Lake View Cemetery has been less spectacular in the past several years. But, during the fall of 2019 the staff planted and additional 100,000 bulbs.

“We couldn’t be more ecstatic,” Goss said about the blooms this year. “It needed it, it really needed it, they (bulbs) were just wearing out.”

Daffodil Hill at Lake View Cemetery is in full bloom for 2020. (Source: Michael Dakota)

“I’m glad people are coming in and driving around,” Goss said. “We want people to respect, we’re asking people to social distance.”

Daffodil Hill at Lake View Cemetery is in full bloom for 2020. (Source: Michael Dakota)

Goss said the cemetery is seeing about 200 cars come through on the weekend.

While the cemetery still opens at 7:30 a.m. it now closes at 4:30 p.m. to allow staff time to get the increased traffic flow out of the park.

Goss recommends planning your trip to Daffodil Hill earlier in the day when the traffic is lighter.

After the labor intensive planting of so many new bulbs, Goss couldn’t be more pleased with the results. “We’re happy, it’s a little crazy, but we’re happy,” she said.

Spring flowers in Northeast Ohio have bloomed just in time for Easter this year.
Spring flowers in Northeast Ohio have bloomed just in time for Easter this year. (Source: Michael Dakota)

