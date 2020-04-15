Daffodils in full bloom at Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you need to get out of the house, Lake View Cemetery’s Daffodil Hill is giving you a reason.
President and CEO at the Lake View Cemetery Katharine Goss wants to keep the destination open, for now.
“We are remaining open, we want Lake View to be a place for people to come and walk and enjoy the spring,” Goss told 19 News.
Daffodil Hill in Lake View Cemetery has been less spectacular in the past several years. But, during the fall of 2019 the staff planted and additional 100,000 bulbs.
“We couldn’t be more ecstatic,” Goss said about the blooms this year. “It needed it, it really needed it, they (bulbs) were just wearing out.”
“I’m glad people are coming in and driving around,” Goss said. “We want people to respect, we’re asking people to social distance.”
Goss said the cemetery is seeing about 200 cars come through on the weekend.
While the cemetery still opens at 7:30 a.m. it now closes at 4:30 p.m. to allow staff time to get the increased traffic flow out of the park.
Click on the gallery below to see 17 photos of the spectacular 2020 blooms:
Goss recommends planning your trip to Daffodil Hill earlier in the day when the traffic is lighter.
After the labor intensive planting of so many new bulbs, Goss couldn’t be more pleased with the results. “We’re happy, it’s a little crazy, but we’re happy,” she said.
