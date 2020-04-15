Elyria Police searching for missing endangered 79-year-old woman last seen on Sunday

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing endangered 79-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since the weekend.
According to police, Grace Robertson was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Fox Hill Lane.
Robertson was described by police as 4′11″ tall and 120 lbs. with gray hair, green eyes, and wears glasses.
Anyone with information on where she may be is urged to call Detective Conway at 440-326-1205 or email rconway@cityofelyria.org.
