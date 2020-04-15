Family Craft time! How to make “Spoon People” puppets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Spoon People puppets are easy to make! There are no rules, just take what you have around the house and get creative!
Here’s how to make spoon people friends – simple puppets you and your kids can create out of whatever scraps are sitting in the art supplies bin or your kitchen. Make one or two for a simple conversation, or go nuts and re-create your favorite movie!
The video shows suggestions to get your creativity flowing – the fun is making the faces from your own imagination.
