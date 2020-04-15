19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday: 1- 3 inches of snow will fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Friday.
Low pressure will move east through the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing us the potential for accumulating snowfall.
With temperatures in the low 30s on Friday morning, this will begin as a swath of snow moving in from the west.
Snow will continue into the afternoon, as we slowly warm to about 41 degrees.
There will be an afternoon transition over to a mix of rain and snow, or, maybe, even a period of all rain.
As temperatures fall back into the low 30s on Friday night, we will transition back to a wintry mix of rain and snow before the precipitation comes to an end by Saturday morning.
The main threats with this system will be wet roads and reduced visibility for travelers.
Total accumulations will range from 1 inch to 3 inches of wet, slushy snow.
Stay with the 19 First Alert Weather Team for continuing coverage of this spring snowfall event.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.