Flags lowered to half-staff at Cuyahoga County facilities in memorial of COVID-19 deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flags at all Cuyahoga County facilities will be flown at half-staff as a way to remember those who have died as a result of the coronavirus.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish signed the executive order on Tuesday, stating that all flags and county facilities will be lowered.
“I feel an incredible sadness for the families that have lost loved ones due to the COVID-19 virus,” said Budish. “I signed this executive order to signify a remembrance of the lives lost. You are in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”
As of Wednesday morning, the Ohio Department of Health reported at least 33 deaths in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland, and 324 statewide.
