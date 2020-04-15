Geauga County woman says she would not get tested for coronavirus again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County woman who visited the Cleveland Clinic and UH’s drive-thru testing site said if she had to do it all over again, she would not get tested for the coronavirus.
She said the total process took seven hours and she didn’t get her results for two weeks.
Tara Palladino started feeling sick in mid-March, so her doctor sent her to the Cleveland Clinic’s drive-thru testing site. She said the first day she went she was turned away because they were at capacity.
“I thought I’m gonna have to get there before they open because there’s a lot of cars, so many people. So I went about an hour before they opened and everybody else did too,” said Palladino.
She said when she pulled in there were hundreds of cars in line and healthcare workers were staging them very close together in a parking lot.
“When you finally get to a sign that says two more hours, I laughed. I said this is like Cedar Point. You think you’re almost there and there’s a whole other maze to go through,” Palladino said.
She waited for seven hours. The only bathrooms were two portable ones, and she had no water or medication.
“People are coughing, their windows down and I thought: 'Wow, if I don’t have it, I’m gonna have it when I leave here.”
She thought her frustrations were over once she got tested. Unfortunately, they continued. She said two days later the clinic called and told her she’d have her results back in one to five days, two days later they called again.
“Cleveland Clinic called to let me know they could not test me. They did not have the capacity, and I said: ‘OK, but I already tested a couple days ago’ and they said ‘Sorry, we’re very backed up here,’ ” she explained.
She said two weeks later she still had not gotten her results, so she called the lab.
“The lab’s excuse for the delay was that they hold the test results until they have x amount of results and they send those results in bulk, so they could’ve tested it two weeks ago but until they reach that number they send them out at one time,” she said.
A couple days later she finally got her results. She had tested negative, but she was skeptical. She thinks she had COVID-19 and the test wasn’t accurate.
“I feel like I did,” Palladino said. “I’m excited for the next round of testing that they’re talking about to see if I have any immunity. There were times I could not breathe I had to lay on my stomach just to catch my breath. I was coughing all night. I had a fever. It was definitely not the flu and it’s not like anything I had ever had before.”
Palladino said if you do decide to go through with the drive-thru testing she recommends going with a full tank of gas, using the restroom before and bringing water and medications with you.
