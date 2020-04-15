Gov. DeWine asks Ohio businesses for ideas on how to keep customers, employees safe once restrictions are lifted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine has suggested publicly for nearly a week now that his team is working on a thorough strategy to keep Ohioans safe and avoid another lockdown once the current one is lifted.
During Wednesday’s daily briefing from Columbus with Dr. Amy Acton, the Governor said he is seeking input from businesses across Ohio on how they could keep customers and employees safe when restrictions are eased.
Preventative measures that are currently being used at Ohio’s essential businesses include limiting the amount of customers in a store at one time and ensuring that individuals remain at a safe distance from others.
Other acts being enforced across the United States include universal mask usage when out in public, which was ordered recently for the states of Maryland and New York, and temperature checks before diners can enter restaurants in California.
Dr. Acton said the state of Ohio is looking into the possibility of requiring masks, but nothing has been ordered, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.