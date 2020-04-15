361 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio; at least 7,791 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 361 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 7,791 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Acton previously said the state’s numbers, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
The state’s health department director also said that Ohio may have flattened the coronavirus curve.
An additional 163 cases and 15 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 2,237 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, 677 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 1,281, including a 1-week-old baby who tested positive recently.
