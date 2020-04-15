Greater Cleveland Food Bank hosting drive-thru distribution in Muni Lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is here to help with a drive-thru distribution.
The event is taking place rain or shine from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, in the Muni Lot.
The Greater Cleveland Food bank said it plans to distribute a combination of fresh produce and shelf-stable product.
According to the Food Bank, it is “implementing safety measures for our staff, volunteers and clients to ensure that this event runs smoothly and achieves its purpose – get food to families, seniors and individuals who need it.”
Anyone who plans to attend will need to follow the following guidelines given by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank:
- Pre-register at www.WeFeedCLe.org. You will receive a number and you will need to bring that number with you as part of the check-in process. This will help minimize contact and estimate the number of people expected to attend. If you need help with the process, please call the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067.
- This will be a drive-thru process and you will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You MUST be in a vehicle to receive food.
- Due to safety concerns, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is REQUIRING that your trunk is empty. Food will only be placed in your trunk.
- No walk up clients.
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said the Cleveland Division of Police and the Ohio National Guard is helping with traffic control due to the large expected turnout, but here are directions for how to get there:
- Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot
- Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal
- In general all other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot
Muni Lot is located on 1503 South Marginal Road.
Anyone in need of food assistance and anyone who is not served at the distribution is encouraged to call the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067 to find the nearest distribution to where they live.
Several hundred of their partner programs are still open and ready to serve those in need in their neighborhood.
