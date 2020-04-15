Highland Hills social workers keeping families happy and healthy despite pandemic barriers

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The pandemic has forced many social service agencies to change the way they help families with young children.
The Achievement Centers for Children on Northfield Road is like one-stop shopping for families.
They make sure children have what they need the minute they are delivered from the womb, and making sure parents have the tools they need to keep children headed in the right direction.
Marshae Pennington has four young children, three girls and one boy. Her youngest child just delivered prematurely three weeks ago.
The 22-year-old mother says she can’t say enough good about the Achievement Centers’ Help Me Grow program, because they were her support when she had her first child at 15.
Now they are there for her during the coronavirus pandemic, even though the usual home visits are held by phone. “We have our appointments, we’ll do like a phone call, or I’m pretty sure if this is still going on they’re going to switch it to face time. It’s very good because she can still help me even though we can’t be face to face or in the same room,” Pennington said.
When the young mother went to the hospital the Achievement Centers for Children left diapers and baby wipes and pull-ups on her doorstep, knowing she needed them.
They’ve even provided counseling for depression and done informal testing to see how the children are progressing and developing.
President and CEO Sally Farwell says that’s not all. They’re also providing phone cards if needed and other necessities for children and their families struggling during an unprecedented time for so many.
"They’re still getting all the parenting tips. They’re still being connected to resources. We know a lot of people need food are using the Food Bank so we are also facilitating that with our home families,” Farwell said.
The nonprofit also mails activities to the children to keep their minds active. “We can’t let the circumstance of having a virus like this derail them from continuing forward,” Farwell said.
