IRS launches stimulus check tracking website

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the first of the stimulus checks from the coronavirus relief package are arriving in people’s bank accounts, the IRS launched a site on Wednesday to track your payment status.
With the IRS’ “Get My Payment” application, not only can you check your payment status, you can also confirm your payment type, whether that be through check or direct deposit.
Through this site, those who want to get the payment through direct deposit can enter their bank account information if the IRS does not have it and if the payment has not yet been sent.
The website also ensures that your address has remained the same since you last filed your taxes to ensure your check goes to the right residence.
How much will you get?
Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.
The payment steadily declines for those who make more. Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are not eligible. For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.
Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.
According to the IRS, people on Social Security will get their direct deposit payments automatically.
Low-income people who are not normally required to file tax returns, will need to enter some basic information on the IRS website so they can receive their stimulus money.
Report fraud related to the COVID-19 crisis to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email tips to the United States Attorney’s Office at USAOHN.COVID19@usdoj.gov
