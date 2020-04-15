Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is facing increasing pressure to restart some nonessential work around the state. Much of that is coming from lawmakers and business owners in areas of the state with few confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and even from some fellow Republicans. He says his administration is working on what steps are needed to gradually get people back to work. But he says protecting Ohioans is his first priority. So far, Ohio has avoided a massive outbreak like those that have crippled some cities elsewhere. Some lawmakers from rural Ohio are suggesting that reopening businesses should be decided on a county-by-county basis.