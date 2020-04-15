Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING
US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people's contacts is essential.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Calls mount for Ohio governor to restart jobs in some areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is facing increasing pressure to restart some nonessential work around the state. Much of that is coming from lawmakers and business owners in areas of the state with few confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and even from some fellow Republicans. He says his administration is working on what steps are needed to gradually get people back to work. But he says protecting Ohioans is his first priority. So far, Ohio has avoided a massive outbreak like those that have crippled some cities elsewhere. Some lawmakers from rural Ohio are suggesting that reopening businesses should be decided on a county-by-county basis.
ALPACA-EASTER PRESENT
Authorities help replace girl's alpaca after fatal shooting
PATRIOT, Ohio (AP) — A young girl who lost her pet alpaca after the animal was killed during a drive-by shooting in Ohio has been gifted another one from local authorities. The Gallipolis Daily Tribune reports 5-year-old Josie Blazer, of Patriot, was surprised to find a six-month old alpaca Easter morning. The alpaca that died had been given to Josie as a present following her battle with cancer. The team at Four Season Veterinary Clinic was able to find a replacement alpaca for the young girl, with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office helping to deliver the pet.
ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
High court rejects 4-way split of voting ballot proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a state panel's decision that split a proposal to change Ohio voting laws into four separate ballot issues. In a decision Tuesday, the court ordered the state Ballot Board to reconvene and to merge the four issues back into the single one submitted by the group Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections. Justices declined to grant the group extra time to collect signatures, however. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who chairs the ballot board, had argued the split was necessary under the single-subject rule. The issue's backers said all provisions were related.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ADDICTION SERVICES
Addiction facility expands services as overdose deaths rise
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio addiction and recovery facility will expand its services and be available 24/7 in an effort to help those struggling with stress and isolation during the state’s stay-at-home order. The Dayton Daily News reports that OneFifteen announced the expansion of services as overdose deaths have increased in Montgomery County during the virus pandemic. Preliminary data shows at least 37 people in the county died last month from accidental overdoses. OneFifteen’s new hotline will be answered around the clock by a team of nurses and intake specialists who will assess the immediate needs of the patient before connecting them to the appropriate level of care.
AP-US-OHIO-SHOOTING-GUNMAN'S-RECORDS
Court sets June arguments on Dayton gunman's school records
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has set June 3 for oral arguments in a case filed by news media groups seeking school records about the man who gunned down nine people in Dayton last August before being killed by police. Media groups including The Associated Press argue the records could provide information on whether authorities properly handled warning signs from gunman Connor Betts. The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools district says Betts’ records are protected by student privacy laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will also argue to release the records.
FATAL SHOOTING-TEEN CHARGED
Teen faces murder charge in shooting of mother's boyfriend
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an argument between a teenage boy and his mother’s boyfriend ended with the teen fatally shooting the man. The shooting in Akron occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after the 17-year-old youth had returned home. Police responding to reports of shots fired found the 40-year-old victim had been wounded and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported in the shooting. The teen was charged as a juvenile with murder. Authorities haven't said what the two were arguing about or what type of weapon was used.
CHILD DEATH-SHOOTING
Police: Young boy died after gunshot wound
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Police say a young boy died after suffering a gunshot wound in Ohio. Springfield police said the shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sgt. Joe Tedeschi said the boy is 3 to 4 years old. His name wasn’t immediately released. Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the scene assisting police in the case, which Tedeschi said was likely suspicious. Police have not said how the child was shot and have not announced any arrests. Emergency dispatchers said no suspects are currently being sought.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Ohio governor delays 3 more executions amid drug shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three additional executions as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. The Republican governor's latest warrants of reprieve were issued Tuesday for condemned prisoners Romell Broom, James Hanna, and Douglas Coley. The inmates had been scheduled to die in June, July and August, respectively. DeWine once again blamed the reprieves on the state's inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies. DeWine's reprieves didn't mention the coronavirus epidemic, and the governor had issued similar reprieves as recently as February.
FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH-TURNPIKE
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Ohio Turnpike
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — State police say a driver traveling the wrong way in a car on the Ohio Turnpike was killed in a head-on crash with a van. The collision in North Royalton on Monday also injured the van driver and a trooper who had been trying to stop the car. The car was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes near mile marker 164, not far from the Interstate 71 exit, when it struck the van. That crash led to a secondary collision involving the trooper’s vehicle. The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear why the driver was traveling the wrong way.