LIVE: 19 News Q&A with Dr. Amy Acton on Ohio’s ahead-of-the-curve fight against the coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leaders around the country and world have pointed to Dr. Amy Acton, director of the state’s department of health, and Gov. Mike DeWine, for acting early and decisively to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.
Join 19 News Reporter Dan DeRoos during the live Q&A with Acton at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday:
After being the first state to close down restaurants and most businesses, cancel school and issue a stay-at-home order, Ohio has seen a significant flattening of the infection curve that has offered cautious optimism for the weeks and months ahead.
