Mansfield police warning shop owners about counterfeit bills

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department is warning businesses that an increasing number of counterfeit claims are being reported.
Law enforcement has reported that approximately 10 businesses have reported the passing of fake $100 and $20 bills.
The counterfeit bills often have the same serial number.
Fast food, restaurants, department stores and even a dry cleaner have reported receiving the notes.
The Mansfield police have released two photos showing two suspects who used the counterfeit bills to purchase a television at Walmart on March 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Law enforcement would like any businesses that believe they might be a victim of counterfeit bills contact the Mansfield Police Department at (419) 755-9470.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.