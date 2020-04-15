Mansfield police warning shop owners about counterfeit bills

Mansfield police warning shop owners about counterfeit bills
The Mansfield Police Department has released images of suspects after several businesses received counterfeit bills. (Source: Clapp, Richard)
By Michael Dakota | April 15, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 4:51 PM

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mansfield Police Department is warning businesses that an increasing number of counterfeit claims are being reported.

Law enforcement has reported that approximately 10 businesses have reported the passing of fake $100 and $20 bills.

The counterfeit bills often have the same serial number.

Fast food, restaurants, department stores and even a dry cleaner have reported receiving the notes.

We have seen an increase of individuals passing counterfeit monies in our community at local businesses and are working...

Posted by Mansfield Police Department on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The Mansfield police have released two photos showing two suspects who used the counterfeit bills to purchase a television at Walmart on March 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Mansfield Police Department has released images of suspects after several businesses received counterfeit bills.
The Mansfield Police Department has released images of suspects after several businesses received counterfeit bills. (Source: Clapp, Richard)

Law enforcement would like any businesses that believe they might be a victim of counterfeit bills contact the Mansfield Police Department at (419) 755-9470.

The Mansfield Police Department has released images of suspects after several businesses received counterfeit bills.
The Mansfield Police Department has released images of suspects after several businesses received counterfeit bills. (Source: Clapp, Richard)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.