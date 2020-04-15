2 Mayfield Heights officers jump over concrete wall on I-271 to avoid being struck by a car

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Mayfield Heights police officers jumped over the concrete wall on I-271 to avoid being struck by a car Wednesday morning.
This happened around 7:20 a.m. on I-271 northbound.
According to Mayfield Heights Police Chief Fred Bittner, the officers were out of their cruisers investigating an accident, when they heard the car coming and managed to jump to safety.
The driver did hit one of the cruisers parked on the side of the highway.
Bittner said neither officer was injured.
The female driver who struck the cruiser requested an ambulance, but refused to get transported to the hospital. Her name is not being released at this time.
The driver involved in the first accident was also not injured.
No charges have been filed at this time.
