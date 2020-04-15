MetroHealth can sterilize up to 50,000 masks a day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth System has begun sterilizing N95 or KN95 masks using a system developed by Bioquell according to Timothy Magaw, Senior Communications Strategist for Metrohealth.
Bioquell is a manufacturer of high performance bio-decontamination solutions for risk reduction.
“Our capacity to reprocess is approximately 50,000 masks a day,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD. “This will address any potential shortages of these masks and allow us to provide masks to all our employees.”
This is positive news for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MetroHealth is preparing for the restart of screenings and preventive care that is vital to the health and wellness of our patients, while also limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
This FDA-approved process was originally developed to disinfect areas contaminated by anthrax.
The decontamination technique uses concentrated hydrogen peroxide that is aerosolized and kills 99.99999% of all pathogens.
Used masks are hung on racks and the room is sealed as the masks are sterilized. The process takes about two hours.
MetroHealth's Infection Prevention team is experienced in using the technology and have established protocols for sterilizing hospital rooms and ambulances used in the care of highly contagious patients with diseases such as Ebola, anthrax and SARS-CoV-2.
