3 more coronavirus deaths and 17 new cases reported in Cleveland, bringing citywide total to 352

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seventeen new cases and three more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Cleveland on Wednesday.
Those who passed away from the virus included a woman in her 80′s, a man in his 70′s and a woman in her 90′s
This brings the total to 352 confirmed cases in the city and nine fatalities, with ages ranging from 1 to 90 and over.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of today, there are more than 7,628 confirmed cases and 346 deaths in the state of Ohio.
There are more than 630,000 confirmed cases and 27,000 deaths in the United States.
