2 more inmates at Pickaway Correctional Institution die after positive COVID-19 test; Gov. DeWine approves release of 105 prisoners statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two additional inmates at the Pickaway Correctional Institution died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of prisoner deaths to three at the state facility.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the probable cause for the two deaths is being listed a coronavirus-related.
According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation’s latest figures, 150 inmates at state prison facilities and 143 staff members have reported positive tests for COVID-19.
The majority of the infected inmates are held at the Pickaway facility while most of the staff members work at the Marion Correctional Institution.
Gov. Mike DeWine dispatched the Ohio National Guard on Monday to assist the medical staff at the Pickaway Correctional Institution because of the outbreak.
An additional 529 inmates are waiting for test results across the state.
The Governor approved the release of 105 eligible and non-violent inmates to create more space in the prison facilities.
