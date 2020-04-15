New Cleveland Browns uniforms going ‘back to the roots’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the coronavirus crisis is keeping Cleveland fans away from in-season games, the Browns have given us something to look forward to: new uniforms.
Just as hinted, the new look is a tribute to the old uniforms.
Teaser tweets the Browns sent out showed that the team got their jerseys delivered on Tuesday.
But, Browns fans had to wait until noon on Wednesday to get the first look.
The team’s tweet alluded that the jerseys would be a throwback style.
Defensive End Myles Garrett’s tweet also hinted that the jerseys would be a nod to some of the original Browns looks with “#backtotheroots.”
More Browns tweets suggested the new jerseys would have an older look with their numerous tweets showcasing uniforms of the past:
All of the proceeds will go to those who are on the frontlines who are fighting off the coronavirus.
This is all apart of the organizations’ Hats Off To Our Heroes Fund which is an extension of the same Honor Row hosted during all Browns home games that was created following the 9/11 tragedy to salute service members and first responders in the local community.
But now, the Browns said Hats Off to Our Heroes is “recognizing and assisting COVID-19 heroes by supporting those who have selflessly taken on burdens in their personal and professional lives to benefit the community.”
Fans who purchase a new jersey directly from the FirstEnergy Pro Shop will also receive a 30 percent coupon by mail for future use at the location once it reopens.
