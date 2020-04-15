1 new flu death recorded in Cuyahoga County this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died from complications of having the flu in Cuyahoga County this week.
Cuyahoga County health officials said the latest victim is a 67-year-old Cleveland woman. Her name is not being released.
The total number of people to die from the flu this season in Cuyahoga County is now up to 31, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
Flu season runs from October through April, sometimes extending into May.
Flu shots are still available.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.