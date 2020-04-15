New plasma treatment could help patients suffering from coronavirus

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - People who have had the virus can now help others survive COVID-19.
As a coronavirus vaccine is still months away, Vitalent Blood Clinic in Elyria has created a new treatment that could be a temporary fix in battling this illness.
“We think that this is quite promising, but it has been promising in the past and this is a therapy that imminently makes sense.” says Dr. Ralph Vassallo.
It’s called “Convalescent Plasma” and it’s the kind of treatment that could be a game-changer in the coronavirus pandemic, according to Vassallo.
“This kind of therapy has been used in the first SARS-1 Coronavirus epidemic in 2003, the MERS epidemic. And it had demonstrated efficacy. We know that it did help people," he said.
It’s just like going to a plasma or blood clinic. But in this case, a donor’s antibodies are taken from the plasma, but only if that person has recovered from the virus for 14-plus days.
“That blood runs through the kit and through an instrument that separates the blood into its components, and the plasma is saved and the blood cells go back to the donor.” says Vassallo
And what about the risk to the donor or recipient?
“These procedures are extraordinarily safe, and we do them every single day. There’s no risk of getting an illness from the procedure itself. It is tried and true and donors need not fear.”