Northeast Ohio families in need can get free Little Caesars pizza during coronavirus crisis thanks to Walls of Love and R.A.K.E.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Walls of Love and R.A.K.E. (Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere) are partnering to feed families in need for dinner during the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday.
Families in need can go to four Little Caesars pizza locations in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties to pick up a Hot and Ready pizza to help feed their family for dinner.
Each of the participating Little Caesars locations are giving away a minimum of 25 pizzas on a first come first served basis between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 15.
Anyone who is 18-years-old and up with a valid photo ID may go into one of the participating locations and get a pizza to feed them and their family.
Here are the addresses of the participating Little Caesars locations:
- 11311 Buckeye Rd. in Cleveland
- 3228 Clark Ave. in Cleveland
- 125 Broad St. in Elyria
- 3004 Broadway Ave. in Lorain
Walls of Love said they it hopes to assist families in need next week at different stores.
To help next week’s efforts, donate toward the “Feed Our Neighbors Project” via:
- Cashapp: $wallsoflove
- Venmo: wallsoflove
- Paypal: payitforwardcleveland@gmail.com
- Email: wallsoflove216@gmail.com
Walls of Love is a nationwide initiative founded by Holly Jackson in the heart of Cleveland where 100% of the proceeds and donations go directly to impact individuals in need.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.