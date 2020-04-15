Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and snow move in Wednesday afternoon, another round of snow on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures remain well below normal with highs only in the 40s.
A “normal” high for today’s date is in the upper 50s.
Precipitation will be moving in from the west this afternoon.
Precipitation will be moving in from the west this afternoon.
This will be in the form of a mix of rain and snow.
The wintry mix will continue into the evening hours, gradually changing to all snow as temperatures fall.
The main threats with this system will be wet roads through the afternoon and into the evening.
Where precipitation moves through, visibility may be briefly reduced for travelers.
The main swath of moisture will move out after sunset, giving way to lake effect snow showers.
Expect occasional light lake effect snow through the overnight hours.
Accumulation with this system will be light, on the order of a trace to 1″ of snowfall.
The lake effect will come to an end by sunrise Thursday.
We should see a fair amount of sunshine Thursday as temperatures slowly climb into the mid 40s.
Our next system will arrive early on Friday morning, bringing us widespread snow in the morning.
Snow will change to a mix of rain and snow during the afternoon as temperatures rise to around 40 degrees.
This system will bring us a little more snow than today’s system.
We’re forecasting a widespread 1″ - 2″ on Friday.
Some spots may see up to 3″.
