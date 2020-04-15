Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter-like feel with rain to snow this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sunny start to the day will give way to our next front this afternoon. Temperatures remain well below normal. It feels like winter out there. High temperatures only make it into the middle 40s. I have moisture coming in from the west after lunch. It starts out as some rain, but will change to snow fairly quickly as the air cools and we fall into the 30s. I could see a quick inch of snow accumulation in some spots. The best opportunity of this will be in the higher terrain areas. A little lake effect snow will happen this evening as the front tracks east of us. Temperatures overnight will fall into the 20s to around 30 degrees.