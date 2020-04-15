Ohio businesses are struggling to stay afloat as retail sector takes a beating

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Like every non-essential business in Ohio, Yogi’s Closet closed its doors in March.
What happened next was predictable.
“I feel like this year is really testing me,” Yogi’s Closet Owner Angie Vodopivec said with a laugh.
Nationwide, the clothing and accessories sector of retail are down 50 percent according to the March numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Overall, the retail sector, even boosted by a 26 percent increase in grocery sales, is down almost 9 percent, which is the largest one month drop since the Census Bureau began tracking the numbers in the early 90′s.
Vodopivec is scrambling to be able to open the doors, when the time comes to reopen the state for business.
“Everyday I am spending time learning something new, trying something new,” she said.
Trying something new includes working to stay connected to loyal customers through e-mail, and attempting to generate new customers through social media.
That has helped, as online purchases have improved but only incrementally, and her sales are down 70 percent from this time last year.
“I kind of have to trust as long as I stay focused things will work out,” she said.
She did get some help, help that came out of nowhere as she found a note, in the mailbox outside of her shop, that someone, anonymously, had paid her rent for the month of April.
“I am going to tear up thinking about it, that was really, I can’t even thank that person enough, so if you’re out there, thank you so much for doing that, it really meant a lot,” she said.
Vodopivec has so far kept her 3 employees on the job as they help with e-mails, social media and whatever inventory they can actually get.
