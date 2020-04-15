Ohio company invents ‘Second Breath,’ a ventilator that will save lives during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s called “Second Breath,” and this piece of equipment will save lives.
“Without this ventilator there are a lot of folks who might not have a chance at a breath," said Dr. Mada Helou, from University Hospitals.
Three Cleveland organizations put their innovative skills, knowledge and can-do attitude together to create and manufacturer a breathing pump that will alleviate some of the demand for ventilators, all across the country.
“We like to respond to things, and more importantly the team likes to respond. There were eight engineers that developed this and these guys wanted to do something and they came to me," said Dan T. Moore, president and CEO, Dan T. Moore Co.
It collaborated with several other organizations and in three weeks, designed “Second Breath.”
“Coronavirus’ main target is the lungs. It effects many organs, but it has a profound effect on our ability to hold oxygen within our blood," said Dr. Helou.
Experts said an average ventilator costs anywhere from $20,000 and up to $100,000. Second Breath costs about $6,000.
Dan T. Moore Co. has made about 36 ventilators and they’re ready to ship out around the world. Engineers told 19 News they can design about a hundred ventilators a day.
The team tells 19 News they are proud.
“I think great innovation comes under pressure and when the COVID-19 surge showed up folks thought you know what, we need to respond to this quickly,” said Dr. Helou. “Everything about this says Cleveland. It speaks helping people and it speaks collaboration,” she said. “Cleveland, you’ve done this!”
