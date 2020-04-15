Out of state sex offenders found in Wayne County arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two unregistered sex offenders from the State of Utah have been arrested in Wayne County.
Peter J. Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, is announced the arrests in a press release today, April 15.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), with help from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Maigan Tatro, 38, and Caleb Steiner, 38, on federal warrants charging them with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Tatro and Steiner had previously been convicted of sex offenses involving minors in Utah, and as convicted sex offenders they were both required to register their addresses.
In 2019 the Utah Sex Offender Registry discovered that Tatro and Steiner were not living at their registered addresses in Salt Lake City and requested U.S. Marshals assistance with the investigation.
The investigation spanned multiple states, and U.S. Marshals recently discovered that both suspects were residing together in a trailer park located in the 10000 block of Lincoln Way, outside of Orrville.
Peter J. Elliott, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio confirmed one their location was confirmed, Marshals quickly obtained arrest warrants from the U.S. District Court in Akron and took them into custody.
The Dalton Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office provided critical assistance that helped determine the subject’s whereabouts.
“Two predators from Utah thought they could use Ohio as a safe hiding space, but there is not a home in Northern Ohio that sex offenders who prey on children can hide. Even in times of uncertainty in our communities the citizens should know that their streets are safe due to the hard work of our teams and the strong partnership with our local departments," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.
