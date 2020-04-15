Parma laying off some employees until at least July due to the coronavirus crisis

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials said they are laying off more than 40 employees until at least July, due to the coronavirus crisis.
Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said some employees might be called back before July, if their services are needed.
“Parma, like all other cities, is reviewing budgets and attempting to make necessary reductions due to lost income taxes. We are required to have a balanced budget and are exploring all costs savings while still providing residents with essential city services,” said DeGeeter.
City officials are negotiating terms with the employee unions.
“Ohio mayors are advocating for federal economic stabilization funds made directly to their cities. We are seeking a stabilization package that would provide some economic relief,” DeGeeter added.
