Read ‘Hogs Hate Hugs’ on Wednesday’s 'Story Time with Jamie Sullivan’
By Jamie Sullivan | April 15, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:30 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, we’re reading the “Hogs Hate Hugs,” by Tiziana Bendall-Brunello.

Join us each weekday morning at 10 a.m. from the reading corner for a new book.

Some books will be provided by the Cleveland Public Library.

Make sure to read along if you have the book at home.

I’m always open to book suggestions. Please send them to: jsullivan@woio.com.

After reading each day, be sure to watch the 19 First Alert Weather School at 10:30 a.m.

