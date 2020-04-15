Ohio Restaurant Association expects 1 in 10 restaurants to permanently close due to coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While we are all waiting for the day things will return to normal, there are some things that may not make it out of the COVID-19 crisis.
Dine-in service at restaurants closed one month ago on March 15.
The head of the Ohio Restaurant Association said that he believes as many as one in 10 restaurants may close for good because of the coronavirus.
John Barker made the comments to a group of lawmakers with the Ohio Economic Recovery Task Force.
He said there are indications that 3 percent of restaurants are permanently shuttering their business.
With 585,000 people in Ohio who work in the restaurant business, that’s about 10% of the total work force.
Cleveland restaurant owner Michael Symon is promoting the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund where 100% of the money donated goes to those employees.
The task force is expected to meet again this afternoon.
