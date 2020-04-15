Tallmadge man barricades himself inside home, sets it on fire during SWAT incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man who barricaded himself inside of his home before setting it on fire was eventually pulled out by SWAT team officers and booked at the Summit County Jail.
According to Tallmadge police, officers were called to Ledgebrook Drive near Cedarcrest Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Tueday after neighbors reported a disturbance at a house in the area.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Aaron Cook, barricaded himself inside the home and broke the windows out as police arrived.
The Summit County SWAT team was also dispatched to the scene because law enforcement noticed the smell of gas coming from the home.
Police say Cook set fire to the upstairs bedroom of his home, which prompted SWAT officers to conduct an emergency breach and pull him out of the house.
Cook was taken into custody and is now charged with aggravated arson.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
