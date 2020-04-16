Akron teen arrested for robbing woman selling him an iPhone at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested an 18-year-old for robbing a woman selling him an iPhone at gunpoint.
According to Akron police, Kevin Grant arranged to buy an iPhone from a 20-year-old woman he met on Facebook.
They met at the Mini Mart in the 1400 block of Aster Avenue around 3 p.m. on April 5.
Officers said Grant and a second suspect stole her wallet, cell phone and the phone she was planning on selling.
Grant was arrested around 1 a.m. on April 16 at his Wilbur Avenue home in Akron.
He is now charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
The second suspect remains on the loose.
