Cleveland firefighter gets parade send-off after 32 years on the job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not exactly how you would expect to retire after 30 years. No party. No hugs from your favorite co-workers. But Cleveland Firefighter Jim Trapp had the next best thing–his own parade.
After more than 32 years serving the public as a Cleveland firefighter, Trapp decided it was time to retire. But his family and fellow firefighters refused to let him walk away quietly.
Trapp was surprised with a parade complete with three fire trucks driving by his front door, and more than a dozen cars of family and friends following close behind.
When asked what he thought of the surprise, Trapp said, “Oh, it was great!” Family and friends decorated their vehicles with good luck in retirement signs and balloons that blew in the wind as they traveled down Morningside Drive on the West Side.
The group hailed Trapp, sounding the alarm one final time for a man they say gave his all to serve and protect his fellow Clevelanders.
“Oh I’ll miss it. I did what people see on the news. Yep. What you guys go and record – I did. That’s what I like the most,” Trapp said.
Trapp was the seventh most senior firefighter on the Cleveland Fire Department, but says he decided to retire because it was time.
Halle Trapp told her father “I love you, dad. I just wanted to make today special for you. We’re so happy for you and proud of you. The hero in our family.
Trapp says he’s going to do whatever he wants during his retirement.
