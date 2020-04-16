Cleveland State University coach said care in Cleveland was “tremendous” after recovering from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University’s Chris Kielsmeier, head coach for the women’s basketball team, published a video on YouTube thanking friends, co-workers and the nurses and doctors who helped him recover from COVID-19.
“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out with well wishes over the last few weeks," Kielsmeier said.
The coach singled out the nurses and doctors at the Cleveland Clinic for what he called, “tremendous care.”
Kielsmeier tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.
CSU President Harlan Sands said Kielsmeier did the right thing by letting them know when he started to feel sick.
“We appreciate Chris doing the right thing by staying home and alerting us as soon as he started feeling ill,” said Sands said in a released statement. “His actions were helpful in limiting exposure to the CSU community.”
Kielsmeier thanked his colleagues and Gov. MIke DeWine who he credited with taking steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Now, more than ever, we need to come together, stay home, stay safe,” Kielsmeier said.
Kielsmeier signed off saying, “Go Vikings.”
Chris Kielsmeier is entering his second season at the helm of the Cleveland State women’s basketball program.
