Coronavirus crisis: More Ohioans filed for unemployment in last 4 weeks than combined total for last 2 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported 158,678 people filed for unemployment last week (April 5-11) to the U.S. Department of Labor, which is brings the total of unemployment claims filed in Ohio over the last four weeks to 855,197.
To put that total into perspective, the number of unemployment claims over the last four weeks combined is 139,685 more than the total of 715,512 unemployment claims filed over the last two years, according to OJFS.
OJFS said 226,007 Ohioans filed for unemployment Week 3, then 272,105 in Week 2, and 196,309 unemployment claims were filed Week 1.
Last week, over 5,245,000 million Americans filed for unemployment, bringing the nationwide four-week total to over 21 million.
Over these last four weeks, OJFS said they have issued unemployment compensation payments totaling more than $227 million to more than 271,000 claimants.
In order to handle all the unemployment claims, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has added staff and tech capacity to the unemployment hotline.
“Pre-pandemic, there were 42 people working in the call center, and that was sufficient to do that work that it was being asked to do. Now, there are 1194 people working in that call center and that still is not enough,” according to Lt. Gov. Husted.
Lt. Gov. Husted said, “The bottom line is this process will not stop improving until everybody is served and that everything that you’re eligible for will be backdated to that time."
All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received.
Also, workers who lost their job related to COVID-19 can use this number to expedite your claim through the system: 2000180.
However, if affected individuals already submitted claims without this number, they do not need to add it.
Filing a claim online remains the best way for Ohioans to access unemployment benefits at https://unemployment.ohio.gov/.
Ohioans without computer access need to call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
There is also a new website listing current open jobs in Ohio: http://Coronavirus.Ohio.gov/JobSearch.
Employers can also go online and post jobs.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.