Coronavirus pandemic has child advocates raising the alarm for a potential rise in child abuse cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stay at home orders, social isolation, and schools shut down with coupled with job losses, and families stuck at home together could be stressors for child abuse.
Jennifer Johnson with the Canopy Child Advocacy Center in Cuyahoga County says there is concern for at-risk children, but social workers are still investigating. Johnson says despite the lack of PPE social workers are still going door to door conducting home checks while practicing social distancing.
When it comes to the community, Johnson says reporting potential abuse is vital.
“If they see something, or hear something they should never hesitate to call,” Johnson said.
Johnson also wants to remind victims of sexual abuse or caregivers who suspect sexual abuse that hospitals are still open, and you should go to the hospital to get checked out.
